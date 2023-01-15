National

1 person killed and 4 others injured in overnight shooting in Texas after more than 50 shots were fired

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez speaks at a news conference about a shooting that happened outside a Houston club on Sunday./HSCOTexas

(CNN) — At least one person died and four others were injured in a shooting outside a Houston club early Sunday, authorities said.

“Over 50 shots were fired” in the parking lot of “some type of club/bar,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a news conference.

Police responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. and learned that five people had been shot, said Gonzalez. All of the victims were hospitalized.

One person died and police were still trying to determine the extent of the injuries sustained by the four victims, he added. Two men and three women were believed to have been shot, according to Gonzalez.

“It looks like over 50 shots were fired here, which is a very scary situation considering there’s a mobile food truck and … the number of patrons that were outside,” he said.

The information officials had was “preliminary,” but the gunfire appears to have been a drive-by shooting, said Gonzalez.

“We believe there may have been a vehicle that pulled up right around the 2 a.m. time frame,” he said. “There were multiple people inside the vehicle, exited the vehicle, and began opening fire upon the patrons that were outside of the club at the time.”

Homicide investigators are looking into the shooting and trying to find witnesses, authorities said.