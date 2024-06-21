10 shot, 2 fatally, at Arkansas grocery store

A shooting was reported at the Mad Butcher Grocery on June 21, 2024, in Fordyce, Arkansas. (Photo from Live Video/KATV via CNN)

(CNN) — Ten people have been shot, two fatally, after an active-shooter incident at The Mad Butcher grocery in Fordyce, Arkansas, according to state police.

One law enforcement officer among the people shot has injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Responding officers shot and critically wounded the gunman, who was among the 10 people shot.

“At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, Arkansas State Police responded to a shooting incident at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce,” said a news release from Arkansas State Police. “A total of nine civilians were shot, two fatally. One law enforcement officer was also shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.”

In a statement on X, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had been briefed on the “tragic shooting” in Fordyce and is in “constant contact” with state police at the scene.

One witness, David Rodriguez, told CNN that he was pulling into a gas station when he heard “pops,” which he thought were fireworks. Shortly after the suspect began firing bullets more rapidly, Rodriguez saw people running from the scene. He then heard sirens and saw ambulances, and police arrived.

Rodriguez says The Mad Butcher grocery store’s front windows were broken as if they had been “shot open” by gunfire.

Matthew Gill, the meat manager at The Mad Butcher, told CNN a man came into the store with a shotgun and ended up in a shootout with police.

At least 234 mass shootings have taken place in the United States in 2024, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Fordyce, a small city in southeast Dallas County, had a population of just 3,396 in 2020.