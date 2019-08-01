107-year-old woman says secret to longevity is staying single

NEW YORK (CNN) — A New Yorker who turned 107 years old on Wednesday said she has the secret to a long life, and her advice may surprise you.

About 100 people attended a birthday party to celebrate Louise Signore.

During the party, Louise said she’s maintained a healthy diet all her life and she also continues to exercise.

But she also said something about longevity that may have surprised a few people.

“I think the secret of 107, I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says I wish I never got married,” said Louise.

It seems longevity may run in the family — Louise’s sister is 102 years old.