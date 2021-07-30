National

12-year-old victim’s mother arrested after child gives birth

Desiree Castaneda was arrested after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to a 24-year-old man's baby. (Provided Photo/Tulsa Police Department)

TULSA, Okla. (WISH) — A mother is behind bars after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to a 24-year-old man’s child at a Tulsa, Okla., hospital earlier this month.

Juan Miranda-Jara. 24, was charged with first-degree rape after he admitted he was the biological father of a 12-year-old girl’s baby. (Provided Photo/Tulsa Police Department)

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Desiree Castaneda allowed Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, to have a sexual relationship with her 12-year-old daughter and the victim became pregnant with his child.

Miranda-Jara was arrested on July 14 after he accompanied the victim to the hospital while she was in labor. He admitted to officers he was the child’s biological father and his relationship with the victim began in October 2020.

Miranda-Jara has since been charged with first-degree rape.

During the investigation, officers learned the victim’s family knew about her relationship with Miranda-Jara and allowed it to continue. Officers even found photos of the victim’s family celebrating the girl’s pregnancy with a baby shower.

Castaneda was arrested and charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.

Police say the victim’s father is currently serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree rape. That case is unrelated.