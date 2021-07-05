National

13-year-old girl dies after being hit during gunbattle at Dayton, Ohio, party

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl died after she was hit by gunfire during a gunbattle between two people at a holiday weekend party in Ohio.

Officers were called at about 2 a.m. Monday to a Dayton home and found a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. Police said she was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Lt. Jason Hall said the initial indications are that a gathering was taking place at the home attended by numerous adults and children, and two individuals got into an argument that led to an exchange of gunfire.

A man was being sought for questioning.