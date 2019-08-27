14 hurt when bus carrying NC girls’ volleyball team crashes

MOORESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Fourteen people were injured when a bus carrying a high school girls’ volleyball team plunged 30 feet (9 meters) down an embankment in North Carolina.

McDowell County Emergency Management Director William Kehler says the bus crashed near Coxes Creek Mountain late Monday night. News outlets report the team was on its way back from a match.

Principal Dianna Bridges confirmed the bus was carrying students from the Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Asheville. The school confirmed several players, two coaches and the driver were hurt.

WLOS reports one person had to be air-lifted to a hospital and others were transported to area hospitals.

Kehler said none of the victims’ injuries appear to be life-threatening.