14-year-old confesses to shooting, killing 5 family members in Alabama, sheriff’s office says

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (CNN/WBTW) – A 14-year-old has confessed to shooting and killing five of his family members in Alabama, the sheriff’s office said.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet the teen was “interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence” and that he is “currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby.”

A previous tweet, the LCSO said five people were shot at a home on Ridge Road in Elkmont, Alabama. Three people were confirmed dead at the scene and two others were airlifted in critical condition.

BREAKING: Five people have been shot at a residence in the 16000 block of Ridge Rd in Elkmont. Three confirmed dead at the scene, two were airlifted in critical condition. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 3, 2019

The LCSO later said on Twitter the two people airlifted had died.