19 people report illness on cruise ship in California

The newest cruise ship of the Meyer Shipyard in Papenburg, ‘Norwegian Joy’, photographed before the transfer to the North Sea at the dockyard in Papenburg, Germany, 27 March 2017. The 324 metre long and 167,800 gross tonnage large passanger ship of the US shipping company Norwegian Cruises will dock at the Dutch Eemshaven and will then leave for the North Sea. Photo: Ingo Wagner/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Ingo Wagner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say 19 people aboard a cruise ship reported flu-like illnesses as they reached a Southern California port.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says authorities were called early Sunday to evaluate patients after they fell ill on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

Authorities say the patients were evaluated and they declined to be taken to the hospital.

Norwegian says in a statement that stringent sanitation procedures were implemented after a few guests reported a stomach-related illness.

The luxury ship “Joy” was refurbished this year and includes an on-board race track.

The Los Angeles Times reports that paramedics responded to the same ship a week earlier after a report that passengers were ill and four were sent to a hospital for further treatment.