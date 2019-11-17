2 chemistry professors arrested for allegedly making meth on campus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WISH) — Could it be a real case of “Breaking Bad” in Arkansas?

Two Henderson State University professors were recently arrested for cooking methamphetamine.

“It was crazy. Everybody made it into ‘Breaking Bad,’ the TV show,” said Caroline Rice, a student at Henderson State University.

The television show is centered around a fictional high school teacher who started making meth. Now, students at Henderson State can’t help but draw similarities between the show’s Walter White and Henderson State’s Terry Bateman and Bradley Rowland.

News affiliate KATV reports the university says both professors were placed on administrative leave in October, just three days after the Reynolds Science Center closed on a report of an “undetermined chemical odor.”

“It always smelled weird but I thought it was just the chemicals in there,” said Rice.

According to the university, tests found benzyl chloride in the labs — a compound which is also used to synthesize amphetamines.

After the university called in an environmental service company to clean the building, Reynolds Center was back open for business October 29.

The professors are facing charges for the manufacture of methamphetamine and the use of drug paraphernalia.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.