2 Chicago officers shot, wounded trying to break up Fourth of July crowds

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on Dec. 1, 2015. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(AP) — Authorities say two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded while trying to break up a crowd following Fourth of July gatherings.

The shooting about 1:45 a.m. Monday on the city’s West Side happened less than an hour after a drive-by shooting in Washington Park on the city’s South side left two people dead and four others wounded.

In the shooting that wounded the officers, police say one was hit in the foot and the other in the thigh. It wasn’t immediately known whether the officers were targeted.

In the Washington Park shooting, police said in statement that two men died and the wounded included a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy. No one was immediately taken into custody in either shooting.