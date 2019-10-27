2 dead, 14 injured in shooting at homecoming party

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Two people have died and 14 were injured in a shooting at an off-campus party near Texas A&M University-Commerce in Greenville, authorities said.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting during a press conference early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, one shooter began shooting during a large homecoming party. The party was not sanctioned by the school.

Officials say about 750 people were at the party when the shots rang out.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting. The shooter remains at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.