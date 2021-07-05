National

2 dead, 3 wounded in shooting near downtown Cincinnati park

People gather at Smale Riverfront Park near the Roebling Suspension Bridge over the Ohio River on May 6, 2020, in Cincinnati. (Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say two people died and three others were wounded in a shooting in downtown Cincinnati on the Fourth of July.

Police say the shooting broke out Sunday night in the area of Smale Riverside Park.

Two men died. Police say one was 16, the other 19.

The other three people injured were taken to hospitals. Two have minor injuries, and the third was in critical condition.

The shooting happened amid fireworks in the busy park.

Police didn’t immediately have information on a suspect. Authorities say it’s too early to know whether the shooting was random or targeted.