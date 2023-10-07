2 hurt after taxiing airplane and shuttle bus collide at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport

Lufthansa Airlines Boeing 747-8 lands at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on March 13, 2020. - A minute before midnight today the US will enact a ban on travellers from a large number of European countries in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images via CNN)

(CNN) — A taxiing airplane collided with a shuttle bus at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Friday evening, injuring at least two people, the city’s fire department said.

Air Wisconsin Flight 6209 was taxiing for departure when the collision happened, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Six American Airlines employees on the bus were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, and no injuries were reported on the airplane, American Airlines said in an email.

Details about the two injuries reported by the Chicago Fire Department were not immediately available.

Air Wisconsin is a regional airline that performs flying services for American Airlines operating as American Eagle, according to the airline’s website.

The plane, which was supposed to fly to Dayton, Ohio, was taken out of service and passengers boarded a different plane to continue to Dayton, American Airlines said.

The collision happened “as we were rolling forward,” Kevis Mitchell, a passenger on the plane, told CNN.

“The next thing I know, we had a jarring impact on the aircraft,” Mitchell said.

The plane shifted from left to right and passengers and crew members were confused, Mitchell said. Looking out his window, Mitchell saw numerous emergency vehicles respond to the plane, he said.

“I saw a transit bus with the back portion all busted up. There was bad damage in the back section,” he said.

Gianni Carrola, 23, who was sitting at the rear of the plane, said the impact made the plane skid.

Both Carrola and Mitchell shared photos with CNN that show that the nose of the aircraft was damaged.