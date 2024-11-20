2 police officers, suspect shot in struggle over gun in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two police officers and a suspect were shot Tuesday night in Louisville during a struggle over a gun that happened after the officers stopped an allegedly stolen vehicle, authorities said.

One officer was wounded in the leg, and the other in the hand, Louisville Metro Police said in a social media post. Both were in stable condition at the University of Louisville Hospital, Deputy Police Chief Emily McKinley said at a media briefing.

The officers, whose names have not been released, stopped the vehicle about 8 p.m. in the Smoketown neighborhood, according to McKinley. There was a struggle over the firearm, and all three were shot.

The person in the vehicle was in stable condition at a different hospital, McKinley said. All suspects were accounted for and there was no danger to the public.

Mayor Craig Greenberg posted on social media that he visited both officers, saying, “They are in good spirits and on the road to recovery.”