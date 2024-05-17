20 years ago: Massachusetts became first state to legalize same-sex marriage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On May 17, 2004, Massachusetts became the first state to legalize same-sex marriage when the first of a handful of same-sex couples were married following a decision by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.
The court ruled in November 2003 that the state constitution guaranteed the right to marry for same-sex couples.
On May 17, 2004, Cambridge made history as the first city nationwide to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. At Cambridge City Hall, Marcia Kadish and Tanya McCloskey married, according to Boston television station WCVB-TV.
The landmark ruling emphasized marriage as a fundamental social institution. The majority opinion stated that denying same-sex couples the right to marry violated the Massachusetts Constitution’s principles of dignity and equality for all people.
Following Massachusetts, 36 states and Washington, D.C., legalized same-sex marriage after the 2003 decision.
The Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling made unconstitutional same-sex marriage bans in the remaining states.