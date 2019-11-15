26 kids found in basement after ‘false wall’ discovered at day care owner’s house

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WISH) — A welfare check at a day care led police to discovering 26 young children in a basement after the discovery of a “false wall.”

KKTV in Colorado Springs reports that owner Carla Faith refused to cooperate with police.

Police went to check out Play Mountain Place on Wednesday after a report that they were taking more children in than were allowed.

When police arrived, they initially didn’t find any children.

Police ended up discovering a “false wall” in the basement. That led police to 26 children under the age of three, as well as two adults.

On Thursday, a preschool owned by Faith was raided by the Department of Human Services.

Both locations have had their licenses suspended.

“I am completely betrayed. Every parent that I have talked to, we all feel completely betrayed. It’s so hard to trust your children with people and we felt like we could really trust them,” said parent Jeanette Conde.

Faith was not arrested, but police say she could face charges.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.