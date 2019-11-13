3 charged with manslaughter after boy with autism dies after restraint

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (WISH) — Three employees at a school are facing manslaughter charges after a 13-year-old boy with autism died after being restrained.

KTXL reports that Max Benson died after the 2018 incident at Guiding Hands School near Sacramento. The school closed after having its certification suspended.

Facing felony charges are teacher Kimberly Wohlwend, Principal Staranne Meyers and Executive Director Cindy Keller. They face up to four years in jail.

California’s Department of Education ruled that unnecessary and unreasonable force was used.

Investigators say the teacher restrained him in a face-down position for nearly two hours. He was taken to a hospital and died two days later.

“Nothing is going to bring Max back but to have those people who caused his death held accountable for what they did,” said family friend Karen Hirch. “To not have this happen to another child.”

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.