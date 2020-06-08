National

Children ages 6, 8, 12 are accused of causing $50,000 in damages to school

Officials say three children were arrested this weekend after they allegedly vandalized a local school building. (Photo Provided/CNN)
by: KFOR TV and K. Querry
Posted: / Updated:

ALTUS, OK (KFOR) — Officials say three children were arrested last weekend after they allegedly vandalized a school building.

Authorities with the Altus Police Department say the juveniles are accused of breaking into the Altus Intermediate School.

Once inside the school, investigators say the vandals caused at least $50,000 in damages.

Officials say surveillance cameras inside the school captured the juveniles damaging computers, dumping paint on floors and walls, using fire extinguishers in multiple rooms, and damaging doors and windows.

Authorities say the juveniles, who are ages 6, 8 and 12, were released to their parents.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

The beef is back at Wendy’s

Business /

Carmel Symphony Orchestra offers free, virtual music summer camp

All Indiana /

Why Oreo, other brands cut back on wacky flavors for now

Business /

Monday evening forecast

Weather /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.