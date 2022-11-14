National

3 dead, 2 others wounded in University of Virginia shooting as police search for suspect

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway for a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding two others Sunday at the school’s main campus in Charlottesville, where students and others remain on lockdown, police and the university’s president said.

Police teams on the ground and by helicopter Monday morning are searching for ex-football player Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., who is believed to be armed and dangerous, university president Jim Ryan and police said Monday. Darnell is described as wearing a burgundy jacket with blue jeans and red shoes, and may be driving a black SUV with license plate TWX3580, police said.

Police are “conducting a complete search on and around UVA grounds at this time. Expect increased law enforcement presence. Remain sheltered in place,” UVA Police tweeted just before 6 a.m. ET.

The shelter-in-place alert went out around 10:40 p.m. after a shooting was reported on Culbreth Road, the University of Virginia Police Department tweeted.

University officials have not identified the victims or said whether they were students. The two people wounded were getting medical care, Ryan said, adding he was devastated “that this violence has visited the University of Virginia.”

The shooting at the Charlottesville campus is one of nearly 600 mass shootings in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which like CNN defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Monday classes have been canceled.

Jones is listed on the university’s athletics website as a football player in 2018 who as a freshman did not participate in any games.

UVA vice president and chief student affairs officer Robyn Hadley told students early Monday to “take the shelter in place commands seriously as the situation remains active.”

“We have all received several shelter in place texts, and they are frightening,” Hadley said in an email to UVA’s student body.

“I am on grounds like many of you; I am sheltering in place and in direct touch with University leadership and UPD … If you are not inside and safe, immediately seek safety,” Hadley said, adding several police jurisdictions were working to locate the suspect.

Meantime, the University of Idaho is reeling after police announced a homicide inquiry after officers responding to a call discovered four people deceased in a home just outside campus grounds on Sunday. The deceased were students, and the cause of their deaths is not yet known, the university confirmed.