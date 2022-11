National

3 injured after rowhome explosion in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBAL via CNN) — Three people are hurt after an explosion damaged several rowhomes Tuesday in Baltimore.

Firefighters were trying to figure out what triggered the blast in the southwest section of the city.

Witnesses say they heard a loud boom when suddenly the wall of one townhouse collapsed. That collapse caused a gas line to rupture.

One man reportedly was hurt while trying to rescue two women inside the building. The women suffered serious burns.