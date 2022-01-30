National

3 men in 20s fatally shot in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (WISH) — St. Louis Police Department reported a triple homicide happened Saturday.

Three men died from gunshot wounds and a fourth shooting victim is in critical but stable condition. All four were men in their 20s.

St. Louis police say they recovered two guns from the scene in the Kingsway East neighborhood.

Col. John W. Hayden Jr., a St. Louis police commissioner, said, “So at right about 4 p.m. today, there were shots fired in the 4,900 block of Cote Brilliante. Upon our officer’s arrival, they discovered that there were three persons that had been shot on this scene. Two of them were deceased here, and one was not deceased at the time, but he was conveyed to the hospital and has since been pronounced deceased.”

St. Louis police have not said whether they have any suspects.

Hayden said it’s the first triple homicide in St. Louis since the summer.