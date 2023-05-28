3 people killed and 5 wounded in shooting at motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico

(CNN) — Multiple people were shot and at least three people were killed at a motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico, on Saturday, according to local officials.

Five people were injured, Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun told CNN. One of those injured was airlifted to a hospital in Denver, New Mexico State Police said.

All those involved in the shooting are in police custody, said the mayor, according to CNN affiliate KOAT. The scene is secure and there is “no ongoing threat to public safety,” said police.

The shooting began with a “confrontation of some sort” between motorcycle gangs, state police chief Tim Johnson said Sunday in a news conference broadcast by KOAT.

In a news release published after the conference, police identified the deceased as 26-year-old Anthony Silva of Los Lunas, 46-year-old Randy Sanchez of Albuquerque and 46-year-old Damian Breaux of Socorro.

One person involved, Jacob David Castillo, has been arrested and charged with “an Open Count of Murder,” according to the release. He was injured in the shooting and is currently hospitalized.

Another of the injured individuals was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, according to the release. Another man was also arrested and charged with “Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm in a Liquor Establishment.”

The remaining four injured people have not been charged with any crimes, according to police.

The fatal shooting occurred during the Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally, said police. The annual rally draws an estimated 28,000 bikers the town for Memorial Day weekend, according to the event’s website.

Police chief Johnson said that there would be increased police presence around the rally following the shooting.

“There will be zero tolerance from this point forward,” he said. “That is traffic violations for one mile an hour over, seatbelt, jaywalking – we’re going to stop and talk to everyone if they violate any law, traffic or criminal.”

“Anybody who can be arrested, will be arrested. This is not going to happen again this weekend. Because we’re not going to allow it,” he said.

“These gangbangers were lawless and what they are, are gangbangers who chose to have a three-day sleepover in New Mexico and not follow any of our laws,” he said. “That’s not going to be tolerated for the rest of this weekend, or any Memorial Days moving forward.”

Victims who sustained injuries were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Taos and University of New Mexico Health in Albuquerque – about 170 miles south – for treatment, according to state police.

“The first officer was on scene within 30 seconds of the call going out,” said the mayor. “Additional NMSP officers have been sent to Red River,” said police in a tweet.

Mayor Calhoun said late Saturday night that “in light of the active shooter incident that occurred this afternoon, we still have an active crime scene and ongoing investigation. No one will be allowed near the crime scene which includes most of Main Street.”

“State police, county sheriff department and our local law enforcement are requesting local businesses to remain closed Sunday, May 28th until they complete their investigation, and the crime scene is cleared,” said Calhoun.

After the shooting, Taos, about 40 miles from Red River, enacted a curfew to remain in place until 4:00 a.m. local time on May 28, according to an emergency proclamation issued by Mayor Pascualito Maestas. The order prohibits retailers, bars, and other establishments from selling alcohol while the curfew is in effect.

“Please be safe, and send your prayers to Red River,” said Maestas in a Facebook post.