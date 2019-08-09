3 siblings drown while swimming off Texas coast

LA PORTE, Texas (CNN) — Three children are dead after drowning off the Texas coast, Harris County authorities said.

Four children were swimming at a park in La Porte Thursday night when they were overcome by a wave, possibly from a large boat passing by.

People tried to rescue the children, who were between the ages of seven and 13, but only one child was pulled from the water alive.

“We understand that three children have been discovered. The latest one right now is a 7 year old male. Earlier we found a 10 year old male and also a 13 year old female,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “And I understand that there was a fourth was transported to the hospital. I don’t know the latest condition but I’m told stable to serious perhaps.”

Authorities say the three deceased children are siblings.