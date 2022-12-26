National

3 Washington state electric substations vandalized

by: The Associated Press, KUOW-FM, KOPB-TV
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Vandalism at three electrical substations in western Washington initially cut power to about 14,000 utility customers.

Tacoma Public Utilities says the vandalism happened early Sunday morning at two substations in eastern Pierce County, southeast of Tacoma.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Puget Sound Energy also reported vandalism at one of its substations just after 2:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says in all three cases someone forced their way into the fenced area surrounding the substation and damaged equipment.

Officials have not said what type of vandalism was involved. Similar attacks have been reported in Washington, Oregon and North Carolina since November.

