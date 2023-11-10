4 hurt in shooting at Missouri mall

Four people were injured in an afternoon shooting Nov. 10, 2023, at the Independence Center shopping mall in Missouri. (Provided Photo/KMBC via CNN)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KMBC) — Four people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at the Independence Center shopping mall in Missouri.

One of the victims was in critical condition, according to police.

Police detained several people to determine if they were suspects in the case.

The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Central time Friday, but police later said the situation was “stable.”

Multiple incidents of violence have been reported at the mall in recent years.