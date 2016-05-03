42 brands of frozen vegetables recalled due to Listeria concerns

PASCO, Wash. (WISH) – CRF Frozen Foods of Pasco, Washington is expanding its recall of frozen organic and traditional fruits and vegetables.
CRF Frozen Foods said they are performing the voluntary recall in cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The voluntary recall comes after the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
It can cause:
- Serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, weak or elderly people
- Fever
- Severe headache
- Stiffness
- Nausea
- Abdominal pain
- Diarrhea
- Miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recall of frozen vegetables includes all the frozen organic and traditional fruit and vegetable products manufactured or processed since May 1, 2014. The products affected will have the best by dates or sell by dates between April 26, 2016 and April 26, 2018.
The products include 358 consumer products under 42 separate brands.
Products include:
- Organic and non-organic broccoli
- Butternut squash
- Carrots
- Cauliflower
- Corn
- Edamame
- Green beans
- Kale
- Leeks
- Lima beans
- Onions
- Peas
- Pepper strips
- Potatoes
- Potato medley
- Root medley
- Spinach
- Sweet potatoes
- Various vegetable medleys
- Blends
- Stir fry packages
- Blueberries
- Cherries
- Cranberries
- Peaches
- Raspberries
- Strawberries
Products being recalled are in all fifty U.S. states and the following Canadian Provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan.
If you have any questions you are asked to call 844-551-5595.
All Best By Dates, All Frozen Vegetables and Fruit Items Best By will include the following dates 04.26.16 thru 04.26.18All Codes are found on the Back of the Bag in the following location down the back seam
Brand
Container Size
UPC
Export
Woolworths Homebrand Frozen Peas
1kg
300633968458
Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)
Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA