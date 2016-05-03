42 brands of frozen vegetables recalled due to Listeria concerns

PASCO, Wash. (WISH) – CRF Frozen Foods of Pasco, Washington is expanding its recall of frozen organic and traditional fruits and vegetables.

CRF Frozen Foods said they are performing the voluntary recall in cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The voluntary recall comes after the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

It can cause:

  • Serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, weak or elderly people
  • Fever
  • Severe headache
  • Stiffness
  • Nausea
  • Abdominal pain
  • Diarrhea
  • Miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall of frozen vegetables includes all the frozen organic and traditional fruit and vegetable products manufactured or processed since May 1, 2014. The products affected will have the best by dates or sell by dates between April 26, 2016 and April 26, 2018.

The products include 358 consumer products under 42 separate brands.

Products include:

  • Organic and non-organic broccoli
  • Butternut squash
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Corn
  • Edamame
  • Green beans
  • Kale
  • Leeks
  • Lima beans
  • Onions
  • Peas
  • Pepper strips
  • Potatoes
  • Potato medley
  • Root medley
  • Spinach
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Various vegetable medleys
  • Blends
  • Stir fry packages
  • Blueberries
  • Cherries
  • Cranberries
  • Peaches
  • Raspberries
  • Strawberries

Products being recalled are in all fifty U.S. states and the following Canadian Provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan.

If you have any questions you are asked to call 844-551-5595.

All Best By Dates, All Frozen Vegetables and Fruit Items Best By will include the following dates 04.26.16 thru 04.26.18All Codes are found on the Back of the Bag in the following location down the back seam

BrandContainer SizeUPC
Bybee’s
Bybee’s Big House Blend30lbAZ#85
Bybee Foods Organic California Broccoli Florets4lb4635800050
Bybee’s Best 1″ Cut Green Beans20lb4635800012
Bybee Foods Cut Green Beans50lb205050004485CR
Bybee Foods Organic Petite Whole Green Beans5lb5711000146
Bybee’s Best Whole Green Beans15lb4635800018
Bybee’s Best Cut Corn20lb4635800010
Bybee’s Best Cut Corn55lb45720025
Bybee Foods Cut Corn50lb132
Bybee Foods Organic Supersweet White Corn5lb5711000148
Bybee’s Best White Cut Corn20lb4635800034
Bybee Foods Northwest Growers Select Supersweet Cut Corn5lb4635800043
Bybee’s Best Green Peas20lb4635800011
Bybee Foods Green Peas50lb155000007785CR
Bybee Foods Organic Sweet Baby Peas5lb5711000145
Bybee’s Best Peas & Carrots20lb4635800013
Bybee’s Best Mixed Vegetables20lb4635800014
Bybee Foods Organic Mixed Vegetables5lb4635800051
Bybee Foods Organic Mixed Vegetables with Shelled Edamame5lb4635800001
Bybee Foods Organic Chopped Kale56oz4635800054
Bybee Foods Organic Steamers Roasted Red Potato & Vegetable Medley12oz4635800041
Bybee Foods Northwest Growers Select Chopped Spinach56oz4635800035
Bybee Foods Organic Steamers Sweet Potatoes12oz4635800052
Bybee Foods Organic Chopped Onions45lbR02303
Columbia River Organics
Columbia River Organics Organic Blueberries10oz5711000125
Columbia River Organics Organic Bounty Blend10oz4635800024
Columbia River Organics Organic Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese10oz5711000140
Columbia River Organics Organic Broccoli Florets10oz5711000117
Columbia River Organics Organic Butternut Squash10oz5711000141
Columbia River Organics Organic California Harvest10oz5711000122
Columbia River Organics Organic Cranberries10oz4635800026
Columbia River Organics Organic Cut Green Beans10oz5711000103
Columbia River Organics Organic Diced Onions10oz5711000116
Columbia River Organics Organic Edamame10oz5711000120
Columbia River Organics Organic French Cut Green Beans10oz5711000105
Columbia River Organics Organic Garden Stir Fry10oz5711000124
Columbia River Organics Organic Gardener’s Blend10oz5711000114
Columbia River Organics Organic Peaches10oz5711000129
Columbia River Organics Organic Peas & Carrots10oz5711000112
Columbia River Organics Organic Peas & pearl Onions10oz5711000113
Columbia River Organics Organic Petite Peas10oz5711000109
Columbia River Organics Organic Petite Whole Green Beans10oz5711000102
Columbia River Organics Organic Potato Medley10oz4635800025
Columbia River Organics Organic Raspberries10oz5711000130
Columbia River Organics Organic Shelled Edamame10oz5711000119
Columbia River Organics Organic Spinach10oz5711000121
Columbia River Organics Organic Strawberries10oz5711000131
Columbia River Organics Organic Super Sweet White Corn10oz5711000107
Columbia River Organics Organic Sweet Cherries10oz5711000127
Columbia River Organics Organic Sweet Potatoes10oz4635800023
Columbia River Organics Organic Sweet Yellow Corn10oz5711000106
Northwest Growers Select
Northwest Growers Select Broccoli Cuts20lb4635800046
Northwest Growers Select Cob Corn96ct4635800049
Northwest Growers Select Cut Corn20lb5711000163
Northwest Growers Select Cut Corn30lb5711000165
Northwest Growers Select Cut Corn55lb45730579
Northwest Growers Select French Cut Green Beans20lb25100
Northwest Growers Select Cut Green Beans20lb57110000184
Northwest Growers Select 1/2″ Cut Green Beans30lb08110
Northwest Growers Select Cut Green Beans30lb5711000186
Northwest Growers Select Cut Green Beans50lb4635800020
Northwest Growers Select Organic Cut Green Beans30lb5711000187
Northwest Growers Select Organic Cut Green Beans50lb4635800042
Northwest Growers Select Cut Italian Beans20lb4635800031
Northwest Growers Select Diced Carrots20lb20100
Northwest Growers Select Organic Diced Carrots50lb4635800019
Northwest Grower’s Select Diced Onions45lb19190
Northwest Growers Select Fine Whole Green Beans4lb10150
Northwest Growers Select Green Peas20lb5711000152
Northwest Growers Select Green Peas55lb45721084
Northwest Growers Select Organic Peas30lb5711000155
Northwest Growers Select Mixed Vegetables20lb4635800044
Northwest Growers Select Pearl Onions20lb22100
Northwest Growers Select Peas & Carrots20lb14100
Northwest Growers Select Petite Whole Green Beans15lb5711000194
Northwest Growers Select Shoestring Carrots20lb4635800027
Northwest Growers Select White Supersweet Cut Corn30lb5711000182
Northwest Growers Select 5.5″ Supersweet Cob Corn48 count528628
Organic by Nature
Organic by Nature Organic Baby Peas16oz4635800069
Organic by Nature Organic Butternut Squash16oz4635800075
Organic by Nature Organic California Broccoli Florets16oz4635800060
Organic by Nature Organic Chopped Kale40lbR02208
Organic by Nature Organic Diced Carrots50lb20191
Organic by Nature Organic Diced Leeks40lbR01810
Organic by Nature Organic Diced Onions45lbAK#200064
Organic by Nature Organic Diced Onions45lb202819
Organic by Nature Organic Edamame8oz4635800073
Organic by Nature Organic Green Peas50lbR01790
Organic by Nature Organic Multi-Colored Cauliflower Florets16oz4635800076
Organic by Nature Organic Petite Whole Green Beans16oz4635800071
Organic by Nature Organic Petite Whole Green Beans5lb4635800059
Organic by Nature Organic Root Medley16oz4635800074
Organic by Nature Organic Sweet Baby Peas5lb4635800063
Organic by Nature Organic Super Sweet White Corn16oz4635800070
Organic by Nature Organic Super Sweet Whole Kernel Corn50lbR03881
Organic by Nature Organic Vegetable Medley5lb4635800066
Organic by Nature Organic Vegetable Medley with Shelled Edamame5lb4635800065
Organic by Nature Org White Corn4lb4635800070
Organic by Nature Organic White Corn5lb4635800064
Organic by Nature Organic Whole Kernel Sweet Corn4lb4635800058
Canadian-Costco Wholesale
Organic by Nature
Organic by Nature Organic Butternut Squash2kg4635800067
Organic by Nature Organic Sweet Peas2.5kg4635800061
Organic by Nature Organic Vegetable Medley2.5kg4635800062

Private Labels with CRF Identified through an unique number on bag Instructions to consumer> look for the highlighted numbers as shown Below Best By will include the following dates 04.26.16 thru 04.26.18

All Codes are found on the Back of the Bag in the following location down the back seam

BrandContainer SizeUPCBest by Date or Code on Retail Package
C.H. Belt’s
C.H. Belt’s Worlds Finest Cut Beans20lb00882240000695202050001168 08:29
Chef Maxwell
Chef Maxwell California Blend20lb063027Best By: 071616 352000009920 17:28
Chef Maxwell Cut Corn20lb051849Best By: 071616 102000009920 17:29
Chef Maxwell Green Beans20lb051849Best By: 071616 203050009920 17:30
Chef Maxwell Peas20lb051849Best By: 071616 152000009920 17:31
Chef Maxwell Green Beans25lb1-bean-grfBest By: 071616 202530009920 17:32
Chef Maxwell Cut Corn30lb3530295002Best By: 071616 10300000992017:33
Chef Maxwell Green Beans30lb3530295001Best By: 071616 203050009920 17:34
Chef Maxwell Green Beans30lb63530295001Best By: 071616 203050009920 17:35
Chef Maxwell Green Italian Beans30lb3530295001Best By: 071616 203008009920 17:36
Chef Maxwell Green Peas30lb3530295003Best By: 071616 153000009920 17:37
Chef Maxwell Peas & Carrots30lb98020Best By: 071616 303000009920 17:38
Chef Maxwell Raw Mixed Vegetables30lb63530295005Best By: 071616 403000009920 17:39
Chef Maxwell Carrots30lb635302-5004Best By: 071616 254000009920 17:40
Correct Choice
Correct Choice CutCorn30lb30CBE103000407766 08:26
Correct Choice Green Beans30lb30GBBE203050007766 08:27
Correct Choice Green Beans30lb30GBCMI203050007766 08:28
Correct Choice Green Peas30lb30PBE153000007766 08:29
Earth’s Pride
Earth’s Pride Organics Chopped Spinach5lb0000027771Best By: 041218 103 16 23:01 B Product of USA 726623001122
Earth’s Pride Organics Peas5lb0000027772Best By: 041218 103 16 23:01 B Product of USA 556700001122
Earth’s Pride Organics Roasted Red Potatoes and Vegetable Medley12oz00000229244Best By: 041218 103 16 23:01 B Product of USA 743829001122
Endico
Endico Cut Corn20lb601459277304102000007709 08:29
Endico Cut Green Beans20lb712202050007709 08:30
Endico Peas20lb7720152000007709 08:31
Endico Peas and Carrots20lb7730302000007709 08:32
Farmer’s Bounty
Farmer’s Bounty Cut Corn20lb02300102000407721 08:26
Farmer’s Bounty Corn30lb5711000171103000407721 08:30
Farmer’s Bounty Diced Carrots50lb4635800029255020004421 08:37
Farmer’s Bounty Cut Green Beans20lb07300202050007721 08:27
Farmers Bounty Cut Green Beans30lb4635800007203050007721 08:31
Farmers Bounty Green Peas30lb5711000161152000007721 08:32
Farmer’s Bounty Green Peas50lb4635800028155000007721 08:38
Farmer’s Bounty Mixed Vegetables20lb02300402000007721 08:29
Farmer’s Bounty Mixed Vegetables30lb4635800003403000007721 08:33
Farmer’s Bounty
Farmer’s Bounty Peas & Carrots30lb4635800002303000007721 08:34
Farmer’s Bounty Raw Chopped Onions45lb26290284523007721 08:36
Farmer’s Bounty Slice Carrots30lb4635800084635800008 08:37
Farmer’s Bounty Whole Green Beans15lb46358000214635800021 08:38
Fiesta Mart
Fiesta Mart Cut Corn16oz5102280003Best By: 122215 101200201178 15:23) Product of USA A
Fiesta Mart Green Peas16oz5102280005Best By: 122215 151200001178 15:23) Product of USA A
Fiesta Mart Mixed Vegetables16oz5102280006Best By: 122215 451200001178 15:23) Product of USA A
Fiesta Mart Peas & Carrots16oz5102280007Best By: 122215 301200001178 15:23) Product of USA A
The Inn
The Inn Cut Corn20lb8628920723102000401115 08:29
The Inn Cut Green Beans20lb8628920109202050001115 08:30
The Inn Green Peas20lb862892074215200000111508:31
The Inn Diced Carrots20lb8628920742252020001115 08:32
The Inn 4-Way Mixed Vegetables20lb8628920720402000001115 08:33
The Inn 5-Way Mixed Vegetables20lb862892074445200000111508:34
The Inn Peas & Carrots20lb8628920749302000001115 08:35
Live Smart
Live Smart Organic Bi- color Corn16oz604338Product of USA 2B6101 02:11 B
Live Smart Green Peas40oz603546Product of USA 2B6101 02:11 B
Live Smart Edamame6oz604369Product of USA 2B6101 02:11 B
Live Smart Mini Bow Tie Pasta and Vegetable Blend32oz603232Product of USA 2B6101 02:11 B
Live Smart Super Sweet Cut Corn40oz603379Product of USA 2B6101 02:11 B
Live Smart Organic Vegetable Medley16oz604345Product of USA 2B6101 02:11 B
Parade
Parade Baby Lima Beans16oz5070030670Best By: 122215 311200001108 15:23) Product of USA A
Parade Chopped Onions12oz5070055791Best By: 122215 281123001108 15:23) Product of USA A
Parade Crinkle Cut Carrots16oz5070030668Best By: 122215 251235001108 15:23) Product of USA A
Parade Cut Corn16oz5070030666Best By: 122215 10120020110815:23) Product of USA A
Parade Cut Corn32oz5070007676Best By: 122215 101500201108 15:23) Product of USA A
Parade Cut Green Beans16oz5070028672Best By: 122215 201250001108 15:23) Product of USA A
Parade Cut Green Beans32oz5070055810Best By: 122215 20155000110815:23) Product of USA A
Parade Green Peas16oz5070031666Best By: 122215 151200001108 15:23) Product of USA A
Parade Green Peas32oz5070007682Best By: 122215 151500001108 15:23) Product of USA A
Parade Mixed Vegetables16oz5070030675Best By: 122215 45150000110815:23) Product of USA A
Parade Mixed Vegetables32oz5070055832Best By: 122215 451200001108 15:23) Product of USA A
Parade Peas and Dice Carrots16oz5070031831Best By: 122215 3011200001108 15:23) Product of USA A
Parade Petite Green Peas16oz5070055804Best By: 122215 151210001108 15:23) Product of USA A
O Organic
O Organic Brussels Sprouts10oz7989340283Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
O Organic Butternut Squash10oz7989340281Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
O Organic Chopped Kale10oz7989340282Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
O Organic Edamame16oz7989340179Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
O Organic Garden Blend Vegetables16oz7989310100Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
O Organic Green Peas16oz7989340174Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
O Organic Golden Cut Corn16oz7989340175Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
O Organic
O Organic Mixed Vegetable Blend16oz7989340182Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
O Organics Org 4way16oz7989340182Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
O Organics Org SS Corn16oz7989340175Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
O Organic Sliced Peaches10oz7989340650Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
O Organic Wild Blueberries10oz7989340654Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
O Organic Wild Strawberries48oz7989340275Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
O Organic Whole Green Beans16oz7989340180Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
O Organic Whole Strawberries10oz7989340652Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Panda Express
Panda Express Carrots & Peas20lb10882210001309Use By: 021415 BF 16:20
Panda Express Super Sweet Corn20lb07913Use By: 021415 BF 16:20
Pantry Essentials
Pantry Essentials Cut Corn64oz2113015225Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Pantry Essentials Cut Green Beans12oz2113015221Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Pantry Essentials Cut Green Beans32oz2113015155Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Pantry Essentials Green Peas64oz2113015226Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Pantry Essentials Vegetable Blend32oz2113015151Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Pantry Essentials Vegetable Blend64oz2113015227Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Safeway Kitchens
Safeway Kitchens Crinkle Cut Carrots24oz2113009109Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Safeway Kitchens Cut Green Beans16oz2113009151Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Safeway Kitchens Cut Green Beans32oz2113009083Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Safeway Kitchens
Safeway Kitchens Green Peas32oz2113009029Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Safeway Kitchens Green Peas & Diced Carrots12oz2113009182Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Safeway Kitchens Mixed Vegetables16oz2113009153Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Safeway Kitchens Mixed Vegetables32oz2113009042Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Safeway Kitchens Red, Green and Yellow Pepper Strips14oz2113009100Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Safeway Kitchens Super Sweet Corn12oz2113009065Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Safeway Kitchens Whole Petite Green Beans12oz2113009005Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens
Signature Kitchens Asparagus, Corn & Carrots Blend12oz2113009181Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Chopped Onion12oz2113009049Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Cut Green Beans16oz2113009151Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens French Cut Green Beans16oz2113009082Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Cut Green Beans32oz2113009083Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Crinkle Cut Carrots16oz2113009945Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Crinkle Cut Carrots24oz2113009945Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Edamame48oz2113009197Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Green Peas16oz2113009028Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Green Peas32oz2113009029Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Green Peas (NO SALT ADDED)16oz2113009031Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens
Signature Kitchens Harvest Vegetable Blend12oz2113024259Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Lima Beans16oz2113009946Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Lima Beans20oz2113009946Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Mixed Vegetables (4- way)16oz2113009153Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Mixed Vegetables (4- way)32oz2113009042Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Mixed Vegetables (5- way)12oz2113024258Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Mixed Vegetables (5- way)32oz2113009042Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Peas & Carrots12oz2113009182Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Peas & Carrots16oz2113009154Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Peas & Carrots32oz2113009033Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Petite Green Peas12oz2113009030Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Petite Green Peas16oz2113024252Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Pepper Strips14oz2113009100Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Shelled Edamame16oz2113009092Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Stew Vegetables16oz2113009947Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Stir Fry Vegetable16oz2113009077Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Stir Fry Vegetable32oz2113009186Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Sugar Snap Peas12oz2113024260Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Sweet Corn12oz2113009065Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens
Signature Kitchens White Sweet Corn12oz2113009035Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens White Sweet Corn16oz2113024254Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Whole Kernel Corn16oz2113009152Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Whole Kernel Corn32oz2113009021Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Whole Green Beans16oz2113024256Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Signature Kitchens Whole Green Beans12oz2113009005Best Before: Oct 23 17S3904 15:08 B Product of USA
Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe’s Organic Broccoli Florettes16oz00542784Lot 115 16 BF 22:58 C Product of USA
Trader Joe’s Organic Foursome16oz00959902Lot 115 16 BF 22:58 C Product of USA
Trader Joe’s Organic Peas16oz00496636Lot 115 16 BF 22:58 C Product of USA
Trader Joe’s Petite Peas16oz00122689Lot 115 16 BF 22:58 C Product of USA
Trader Joe’s Organic Super Sweet Cut Corn16oz00299633Lot 115 16 BF 22:58 C Product of USA
Trader Joe’s Organic Whole Green Beans16oz00169219Lot 115 16 BF 22:58 C Product of USA
USDA
USDA Cut Corn30lb103000404407103000404407 08:26
USDA Cut Green Beans30lb203050004407203050004407 08:27
USDA Green Peas30lb153000004407153000004407 08:28
USDA Super Sweet Corn30lb103000404407103000204407 08:29
VIP
VIP Baby Lima Beans16oz70077010163756 107 16 08:27 A USA/CANADA
VIP Cut Green Beans32oz70077012083756 107 16 08:27 A USA/CANADA
VIP Green Peas16oz70077010643756 107 16 08:27 A USA/CANADA
VIP Green Peas32oz70077012643756 107 16 08:27 A USA/CANADA
VIP Mixed Vegetables16oz70077010763756 107 16 08:27 A USA/CANADA
VIP
VIP Mixed Vegetables32oz70077012763756 107 16 08:27 A USA/CANADA
VIP Peas & Carrots16oz70077010683756 107 16 08:27 A USA/CANADA
VIP Super Sweet Cut Corn16oz70077010483756 107 16 08:27 A USA/CANADA
VIP Super Sweet Cut Corn32oz70077012483756 107 16 08:27 A USA/CANADA
VIP Supreme Bean & Carrot Blend14oz70077050023756 107 16 08:27 A USA/CANADA
VIP Supreme Fiesta Blend14oz70077050093756 107 16 08:27 A USA/CANADA
VIP Supreme Garden Stir-Fry14oz70077050103756 107 16 08:27 A USA/CANADA
VIP Supreme Healthy Garden Blend14oz70077050113756 107 16 08:27 A USA/CANADA
VIP Supreme Stir-Fry Sensation14oz70077050273756 107 16 08:27 A USA/CANADA
Wellsley Farms
Wellsley Farms Organic Chopped Spinach4lb8867001013Best By: 041218 103 16 23:01 B Product of USA 746700001137
Wellsley Farms Organic Mixed Vegetables4lb8867000997Best By: 041218 103 16 23:01 B Product of USA 556700001137
Wellsley Farms Organic Peas12oz8867000998Best By: 041218 103 16 23:01 B Product of USA 888670009987
Wellsley Farms Organic Roasted Red Potato & Vegetable Medley4lb8867001014Best By: 041218 103 16 23:01 B Product of USA 176700401137
Wellsley Farms Organic Sweet Corn5lb8867000999Best By: 041218 103 16 23:01 B Product of USA 726623981137
Private Labels with CRF Identified through an unique number on bag

Instructions to consumer> look for the highlighted numbers as shown Below Best By will include the following dates 04.26.16 thru 04.26.18

All Codes are found on the Back of the Bag in the following location down the back seam

JFDA Kernel Corns1kg991438945338Use By: 20160924 10190040113116:20 Product of USA B
JFDA Mix Vegetables1kg991438945321Use By: 20160924 351900007731 16:20 Product of USA A
McCain
McCain Green Peas1kg991438945116Use By: 20160924 151900004489 16:20 Product of USA A
McCain Cut Corn500g99143894523Use By: 20160924 103400401189 16:20 Product of USA B
McCain Kernel Corn1kg991438945130Use By: 20160924 101900401189 16:20 Product of USA A
McCain Mixed Vegetables500g99143894522Use By: 20160924 353400001189 16:20 Product of USA B
McCain Mixed Vegetables1kg991438945123Use By: 20160924 351900007789 16:20 Product of USA A
McCain Super Sweet Kernel Corn1kg991438945017Use By: 20160924 101900201189 16:20 Product of USA B
McCain (NZ)
McCain Peas (NZ)500g31017400601410012017 04:56 153700001152 A
McCain Peas (NZ)1kg31017400602110012017 04:56 151900001152 A
McCain YGC
McCain YGC Green Peas1kg991438945376Use By: 20160924 151900004432 16:20 Product of USA A
McCain YGC Mixed Vegetables1kg991438945383Use By: 20160924 351900007732 16:20 Product of USA A
McCain YGC Super Sweet Kernel Corn1kg991438945369Use By: 20160924 10190020113216:20 Product of USA A
Mity Fresh
Mity Fresh Sweet Corn1kg7437331054P: 01/2015 E: 06/2014 107000404428 01:20 A
Mountain Mist
Mountain Mist Cut Corn1kg4635800056Use By: 20150512 101900404438 16:20 Product of USA D
Mountain Mist Green Peas1kg4635800057Use By: 20150512 151900007738 16:20 Product of USA D
Mountain Mist Super Sweet Corn1kg4635800056Use By: 20150512 101900204438 16:20 Product of USA D
Mountain Mist Mixed Vegetables1kg4635800055Use By: 20150512 351900007738 16:20 Product of USA D
Overhill Farms
Overhill Farms 1-1/2″ Cut Green Beans30lb0931140203017001168 08:29
Veggie Maria
Veggie Maria Onion Cut500g5435670063212016/01 20:55 B 103700201142
Veggie Maria Super Sweet Corn500g5435670063142016/01 20:55 B 283720001142
Life Foods
Life Foods Green Peas1kg903392007694Use By: 20160924 151900007716 16:20 Product of USA A
Life Foods Kernel Corn1kg903392007670Use By: 20160924 101900404416 16:20 Product of USA A
Life Foods Kernel Super Sweet Corn1kg903392001579Use By: 20160924 101900201116 16:20 Product of USA A
Life Foods Mixed Vegetables1kg903392007687Use By: 20160924 351900007716 16:20 Product of USA A

Private Labels with CRF Identified through an unique number on bag

Instructions to consumer> look for the code with one of the letters at the end A, B, C,D Best By will include the following dates 04.26.16 thru 04.26.18

All Codes are found on the Back of the Bag in the following location down the back seam, lower right hand corner

BrandContainer SizeUPCWhat to look forCode Examples
Emerald Farms
Emerald Farms Cut Corn40oz3765403671Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA A
Emerald Farms Green Peas40oz3765403672Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA D
Emerald Farms Peas and Carrots40oz3765403673Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA C
Emerald Farms Mixed Vegetable40oz3765403670Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA E
Endico
Endico Cut Corn40oz0145916420Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA A
Endico Green Peas40oz0145916720Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA B
Endico Mixed Vegetables40oz0145916610Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA C
Endico Peas and Carrots40oz0145916730Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA D
Great Value
Great Value Cut Green Beans12oz7874205333Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best If Used By: 042318 A 23:02 Product of USA
Great Value Mixed Vegetables12oz7874205334Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best If Used By: 042318 B 23:02 Product of USA
Great Value Peas & Carrots12oz7874205335Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best If Used By: 042318 C 23:02 Product of USA
Great Value Sweet Peas12oz7874205336Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best If Used By: 042318 A 23:02 Product of USA
Great Value Sweet Peas26oz7874210912Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best If Used By: 042318 B 23:02 Product of USA
Great Value Mixed Vegetables26oz7874210907Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best If Used By: 042318 C 23:02 Product of USA
Great Value Whole Kernel Golden Corn12oz7874205338Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best If Used By: 042318 A 23:02 Product of USA
Great Value Whole Kernel Golden Corn26oz7874210910Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best If Used By: 042318 B 23:02 Product of USA
Great Value
Great Value Steamable Cut Green Beans12oz7874208363Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best If Used By: 042318 C 23:02 Product of USA
Great Value Steamable Mixed Vegetables12oz7874208026Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best If Used By: 042318 A 23:02 Product of USA
Great Value Steamable Sweet Corn12oz7874208024Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best If Used By: 042318 B 23:02 Product of USA
Great Value Steamable Sweet Peas12oz7874208369Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best If Used By: 042318 C 23:02 Product of USA
James Farm
James Farm Cut Corn32oz6069501044Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA A
James Farm Cut Green Beans32oz6069501004Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA B
James Farm Garden Peas32oz6069501000Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA C
James Farm Mixed Vegetables32oz6069501542Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA D
James Farm Peas & Carrots40oz6069501001Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA E
James Farm Whole Green Beans32oz6069501003Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA A
Kirkland Signature
Kirkland Signature Organic Stir-Fry4lb9661910114Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 040918 15:15 B USA/Holland/Ecuador Certified Organic By WSDA
Price First
Price First Corn16oz7874211030Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best If Used By: 042318 A 23:02 Product of USA
Price First Sweet Green Peas16oz7874211027Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best If Used By: 042318 E 23:02 Product of USA
Quirch
Quirch Baby Lima Beans14oz6507260150Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA A
Quirch Baby Lima Beans32oz6507260149Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA B
Quirch Corn14oz6507260136Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA C
Quirch Corn32oz6507260135Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA D
Quirch Mixed Vegetables14oz6507260130Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA E
Quirch Mixed Vegetables32oz6507260129Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA A
Quirch Peas & Carrots16oz6507260152Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA A
Quirch Peas & Carrots32oz6507260151Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA B
Quirch Sweet Peas14oz6507260140Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA C
Quirch Sweet Peas32oz6507260139Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA D
Season’s Choice
Season’s Choice Garden Fresh Sweet Peas16oz4149816429Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best Before: 032518 A 15:15 Product of USA
Season’s Choice Seamed Mixed Vegetables12oz4149820284Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best Before: 032518 B 15:15 Product of USA
Season’s Choice Super Sweet Whole Kernel Corn16oz4149816428Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best Before: 032518 A 15:15 Product of USA
Simply Nature
Simply Nature Organic Mixed Vegetables16oz4149829655Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA D
Simply Nature Organic Sweet Corn16oz4149829656Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA E
True Goodness
True Goodness Organic Broccoli Florets10oz1373343097Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA
True Goodness Organic Chopped Spinach10oz1373343101Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA
True Goodness Organic Cut Green Beans10oz1373343095Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA
True Goodness Organic Mixed Vegetables10oz1373343096Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA
True Goodness Organic Peas10oz1373343100Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA
True Goodness Organic Peas & Shoestring Carrots10oz1373343104Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA
True Goodness Organic Petite Green Peas10oz1373343099Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA
True Goodness Organic White Sweet Corn10oz1373343098Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA
Wild Oats
Wild Oats Organic Broccoli Florets10oz4873700377Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 040918 15:15 A Product of USA
Wild Oats Organic Broccoli & Cauliflower10oz4873700711Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 040918 15:15 B Product of USA
Wild Oats Organic Chopped Kale10oz4873700379Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 040918 15:15 C Product of USA
Wild Oats Organic Chopped Spinach10oz4873700380Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 040918 15:15 D Product of USA
Wild Oats Organic Cut Green Beans12oz4873700713Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 040918 15:15 A Product of USA
Wild Oats Organic Diced Butternut Squash10oz4873700710Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 040918 15:15 B Product of USA
Wild Oats Organic Diced Sweet Potatoes10oz4873700709Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 040918 15:15 C Product of USA
Wild Oats Organic Mixed Vegetables12oz4873700715Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 040918 15:15 D Product of USA
Wild Oats Organic Sweet Corn12oz4873700714Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 040918 15:15 A Product of USA
Wild Oats Organic Sweet Peas12oz4873700712Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 040918 15:15 B Product of USA
Export
Woolworths Homebrand Frozen Peas1kg300633968458Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E)Best By: 042318 16:30 D Pro

