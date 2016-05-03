42 brands of frozen vegetables recalled due to Listeria concerns

Emerald Farms – – – –

Emerald Farms Cut Corn 40oz 3765403671 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA A

Emerald Farms Green Peas 40oz 3765403672 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA D

Emerald Farms Peas and Carrots 40oz 3765403673 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA C

Emerald Farms Mixed Vegetable 40oz 3765403670 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA E

Endico

Endico Cut Corn 40oz 0145916420 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA A

Endico Green Peas 40oz 0145916720 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA B

Endico Mixed Vegetables 40oz 0145916610 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA C

Endico Peas and Carrots 40oz 0145916730 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA D

Great Value

Great Value Cut Green Beans 12oz 7874205333 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best If Used By: 042318 A 23:02 Product of USA

Great Value Mixed Vegetables 12oz 7874205334 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best If Used By: 042318 B 23:02 Product of USA

Great Value Peas & Carrots 12oz 7874205335 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best If Used By: 042318 C 23:02 Product of USA

Great Value Sweet Peas 12oz 7874205336 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best If Used By: 042318 A 23:02 Product of USA

Great Value Sweet Peas 26oz 7874210912 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best If Used By: 042318 B 23:02 Product of USA

Great Value Mixed Vegetables 26oz 7874210907 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best If Used By: 042318 C 23:02 Product of USA

Great Value Whole Kernel Golden Corn 12oz 7874205338 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best If Used By: 042318 A 23:02 Product of USA

Great Value Whole Kernel Golden Corn 26oz 7874210910 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best If Used By: 042318 B 23:02 Product of USA

Great Value

Great Value Steamable Cut Green Beans 12oz 7874208363 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best If Used By: 042318 C 23:02 Product of USA

Great Value Steamable Mixed Vegetables 12oz 7874208026 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best If Used By: 042318 A 23:02 Product of USA

Great Value Steamable Sweet Corn 12oz 7874208024 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best If Used By: 042318 B 23:02 Product of USA

Great Value Steamable Sweet Peas 12oz 7874208369 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best If Used By: 042318 C 23:02 Product of USA

James Farm

James Farm Cut Corn 32oz 6069501044 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA A

James Farm Cut Green Beans 32oz 6069501004 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA B

James Farm Garden Peas 32oz 6069501000 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA C

James Farm Mixed Vegetables 32oz 6069501542 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA D

James Farm Peas & Carrots 40oz 6069501001 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA E

James Farm Whole Green Beans 32oz 6069501003 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA A

Kirkland Signature

Kirkland Signature Organic Stir-Fry 4lb 9661910114 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 040918 15:15 B USA/Holland/Ecuador Certified Organic By WSDA

Price First

Price First Corn 16oz 7874211030 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best If Used By: 042318 A 23:02 Product of USA

Price First Sweet Green Peas 16oz 7874211027 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best If Used By: 042318 E 23:02 Product of USA

Quirch

Quirch Baby Lima Beans 14oz 6507260150 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA A

Quirch Baby Lima Beans 32oz 6507260149 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA B

Quirch Corn 14oz 6507260136 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA C

Quirch Corn 32oz 6507260135 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA D

Quirch Mixed Vegetables 14oz 6507260130 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA E

Quirch Mixed Vegetables 32oz 6507260129 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA A

Quirch Peas & Carrots 16oz 6507260152 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA A

Quirch Peas & Carrots 32oz 6507260151 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA B

Quirch Sweet Peas 14oz 6507260140 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA C

Quirch Sweet Peas 32oz 6507260139 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA D

Season’s Choice

Season’s Choice Garden Fresh Sweet Peas 16oz 4149816429 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best Before: 032518 A 15:15 Product of USA

Season’s Choice Seamed Mixed Vegetables 12oz 4149820284 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best Before: 032518 B 15:15 Product of USA

Season’s Choice Super Sweet Whole Kernel Corn 16oz 4149816428 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best Before: 032518 A 15:15 Product of USA

Simply Nature

Simply Nature Organic Mixed Vegetables 16oz 4149829655 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA D

Simply Nature Organic Sweet Corn 16oz 4149829656 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Sell By: 012515 15:15 Product of USA E

True Goodness

True Goodness Organic Broccoli Florets 10oz 1373343097 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA

True Goodness Organic Chopped Spinach 10oz 1373343101 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA

True Goodness Organic Cut Green Beans 10oz 1373343095 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA

True Goodness Organic Mixed Vegetables 10oz 1373343096 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA

True Goodness Organic Peas 10oz 1373343100 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA

True Goodness Organic Peas & Shoestring Carrots 10oz 1373343104 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA

True Goodness Organic Petite Green Peas 10oz 1373343099 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA

True Goodness Organic White Sweet Corn 10oz 1373343098 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 042318 16:30 D Product of USA

Wild Oats

Wild Oats Organic Broccoli Florets 10oz 4873700377 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 040918 15:15 A Product of USA

Wild Oats Organic Broccoli & Cauliflower 10oz 4873700711 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 040918 15:15 B Product of USA

Wild Oats Organic Chopped Kale 10oz 4873700379 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 040918 15:15 C Product of USA

Wild Oats Organic Chopped Spinach 10oz 4873700380 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 040918 15:15 D Product of USA

Wild Oats Organic Cut Green Beans 12oz 4873700713 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 040918 15:15 A Product of USA

Wild Oats Organic Diced Butternut Squash 10oz 4873700710 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 040918 15:15 B Product of USA

Wild Oats Organic Diced Sweet Potatoes 10oz 4873700709 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 040918 15:15 C Product of USA

Wild Oats Organic Mixed Vegetables 12oz 4873700715 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 040918 15:15 D Product of USA

Wild Oats Organic Sweet Corn 12oz 4873700714 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 040918 15:15 A Product of USA

Wild Oats Organic Sweet Peas 12oz 4873700712 Look for one of these letters (A,B,C,D, E) Best By: 040918 15:15 B Product of USA

