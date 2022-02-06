National

49ers fan punched during NFC championship remains in coma

FILE - SoFi Stadium stands before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals in Inglewood, Calif., Oct. 3, 2021. The family of a San Francisco 49ers fan who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being punched during an altercation outside the stadium last weekend said he remained in a coma Saturday, Feb. 5. Daniel Luna was in the intensive care unit at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after undergoing surgery Friday to relieve pressure on the right side of his head, Luna's family said in a statement. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a San Francisco 49ers fan who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being punched outside SoFi Stadium last weekend said he remains in a coma Saturday.

Daniel Luna was put into a medically induced coma after he was punched, fell and struck his head on the ground during the NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Authorities arrested a man Friday for investigation of assault.

Luna’s family said he “has a long road ahead of him” and urged anyone who witnessed the altercation to come forward.

They said they want to make sure NFL events are safe and secure for everyone.