$5,000 reward given for help capturing escaped inmate

This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in April 2022 shows inmate Casey White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
by: Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A $5,000 reward has been given to a person who provided help in capturing an inmate who sparked a nationwide manhunt after escaping with a jail official.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the reward Wednesday.

Officials did not describe what information the person provided and said the person chose to remain anonymous.

Casey White and jailer Vicky White disappeared from Lauderdale County Detention Facility on April 29, sparking a manhunt that drew international attention.

The two were discovered May 9 in Evansville, Indiana.

Officials said Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief chase, while Casey White was captured.

