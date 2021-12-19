National

7 bodies found in Minnesota home; cause of deaths not known

Authorities say the bodies of seven people were discovered Dec. 18, 2021, inside a twin home in a Moorhead, Minnesota, but did not say how they died. (Photo Provided/KVRR via CNN)

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died.

Police said the victims included four adults and three children.

They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called police.

There were no signs of violence or forced entry into the residence, police said.

Authorities are not actively seeking any suspects.

The bodies were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul, where autopsies will be conducted.