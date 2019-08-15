7-foot crocodile found in Ohio creek

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 7-foot crocodile was found in a creek in Preble County Wednesday, the Preble County Sheriff’s Department confirms.

The reptile was found in Bantas Creek in West Alexandria Wednesday night by a children’s group from Hilltop Equestrian.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources was called to the scene after Preble County Wildlife received a call. When ODNR got on scene, an officer shot and killed the crocodile when it poked its head above water. Ohio DNR and the Department of Agriculture are handling the case.

The crocodile’s body is being transported to the Department of Agriculture for further investigation, including searching for microchips and other identifying factors. The body will then be disposed of.

According to the Ohio DNR representative in Preble County says it is “highly unlikely” there are other crocodiles out there. The representative says he’s been in the county for 10 years and has “never seen anything like this.”