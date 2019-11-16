7 Popeyes employees fired after ‘out of control’ brawl is caught on camera

MILWAUKEE (WISH) — Seven Popeyes workers were fired after a brawl at a Milwaukee restaurant was caught on camera.

“It was just out of control,” said Richard Fourte, who filmed the fight. “That was the first thing that went through my head, like this is out of control.”

Fourte’s quick trip to Popeyes turned into anything but on Wednesday night after he decided to ditch the drive-thru line at 76th and Good Hope and go inside to place an order.

“I heard one of them yell, it’s a fight! They ran to the back by the grills, OK. Now there was a fight back there, I didn’t get that one on-tape,” said Fourte.

Fourte said tensions were just beginning to mount when chaos ensued.

“Something is about to go down,” he recalled.

So, he decided to record the incident.

In the video, you can see a violent fight break out with chairs flying and several employees throwing punches.

Fourte can be heard on the video telling the employees to break it up, but soon the situation cooled off and he left empty-handed.

“Honestly, I wasn’t even going to get the chicken sandwich, you know,” Fourte said.

Seven of the employees, including the shift manager, were fired from the restaurant.

“This was an unfortunate, isolated incident which we take very seriously. The dining room was closed immediately after the altercation at 9:30 p.m. As a result of this, seven employees were terminated from the Company, including the manager on duty,” said Popeyes franchise owner John Brodersen in a statement to news affiliate WITI.

Police did respond to the incident, but no one was arrested. It is unclear what started the fight.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.