9 dead in Ohio in second US mass shooting within 24 hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nine people are dead after a mass shooting in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the suspect has also died.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. outside of Ned Peppers in the 400 block of East Fifth St. 16 people were injured and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

According to a Kettering Medical Center spokesperson, 13 victims are being treated at Kettering Hospitals, nine of those are at Grandview Medical Center. Most of the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the lower body. Two people have been treated and released.

Dayton Police spoke to reporters early Sunday morning. The suspect was shot by police and is dead. According to police, the suspect used a long-gun in the incident.

DPD officers were already in the area when the incident began.

Police are still working to identify the suspect and do not have any information about what the motive may have been.

A reunification center has been opened at the Dayton Convention Center, located at 22 E. Fifth St., where families can get information and reconnect with loved ones.

A dedicated phone line has been established for anyone with information about the incident or to get information. That number is 937-225-6217.

The FBI is also on the scene assisting with the investigation.