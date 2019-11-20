9 great white sharks suddenly show up near the Carolinas

FILE PHOTO – AUGUST 12: People exit the beach near a “Recent Shark Sighting” sign near where a colony of several hundred seals often rest on a sandbar at High Head Beach on Cape Cod on August 12, 2012 in Truro, Massachusetts. A man was confirmed to have been bitten by a great white shark less than two weeks ago in the ocean near the shoreline of Truro in Cape Cod. An increase in the seal population on Cape Cod has led to increased shark sightings including great whites. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (AP) — It’s not officially Shark Week but for trackers along the East Coast, several great white sharks are putting on a show.

The Charlotte Observer reports nine sharks tagged by the ocean data-gathering organization OCEARCH have appeared near the coast in a five-day span, including two that are about 12 feet (3.66 meters) long.

Tracking shows two sharks near Charleston, South Carolina. Five more are near the Outer Banks. It’s unclear why so many sharks are swimming near shore in the same region, but OCEARCH’s Chris Fischer told The Outer Banks Voice that the area is a key spot in the shark’s migration.