‘A bomb threat in the ham salad’: Ohio woman charged for false threat to grocery store

Court docs say Tara Humler was charged after making a false bomb threat to a grocery store. (Photo by WLWT-TV via CNN)

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A woman has been charged after calling a grocery store and making a false threat, court documents say.

According to court records, Tara Humler, 42, allegedly called the Country Fresh Farm Market on Vine Street and said there was “a bomb threat in the ham salad,” before hanging up.

Humler has been charged with making false alarms and inducing panic.