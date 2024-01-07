A California law banning the carrying of firearms in most public places is blocked again

Gun owners fire their pistols at an indoor shooting range during a qualification course to renew their carry concealed handgun permits, July 1, 2022, at the Placer Sporting Club in Roseville, Calif. A new California law that bans people from carrying firearms in most public places is once again blocked from taking effect as a court case challenging the law continues. A 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, dissolved a temporary hold on a lower court injunction blocking the law. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

LOS ANGELES, Cal. (WISH) – The Associated Press reported Saturday that a law in California seeking to ban the carrying of firearms in most public places had been blocked again.

Judge says it violates the Second Amendment and is likely unconstitutional.

The Associated press reported that a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel “dissolved a temporary hold on a lower court injunction blocking the law.”

The hold, which allowed the law to go into effect Jan. 1, had been issued by a different 9th Circuit panel, the report said.

The decision Saturday means a ruling issues Dec. 20 by U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney blocking the law will stay in place.

Carney ruled said that it violates the Second Amendment and that gun rights groups would likely prevail in proving it unconstitutional, according to the Associated Press.

The law seeks to prohibit people from carrying concealed guns in “26 types of places,” which including “public parks and playgrounds, churches, banks and zoos,” the Associated Press reported.

The ban applies regardless of whether a person has a concealed carry permit.

it was signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Associated Press was issued a statement from Newsom’s office following Saturday’s ruling.

“This dangerous decision puts the lives of Californians on the line,” the governor is quoted as saying. The president of the California Rifle and Pistol Association, which sued to block the law, countered that “the politicians’ ploy to get around the Second Amendment has been stopped for now,” according to the Associated Press.