A man outside UN who appeared to have gun is in custody without incident, NYPD says

02 December 2021, US, New York: Police patrol cars stand outside the United Nations headquarters. The headquarters was sealed off on Thursday because of an ongoing police operation in front of the building. Photo: Benno Schwinghammer/dpa (Photo by Benno Schwinghammer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(CNN) — The man outside the United Nations that authorities said appeared to have a gun is in custody without incident, according to NYPD spokesperson, Lt. Cathy Gamble.

Gamble could not confirm details about the apparent gun.

The man made statements at the scene blaming the U.N. for what he claimed were negative impacts on the world, a law enforcement official tells CNN.

A second law enforcement source says the man was being transferred to a nearby hospital.

CNN is reaching out to the U.N. for comment.

The police activity that had been ongoing outside of the UN Headquarters complex since about 10:45 a.m. Thursday ended calmly at 1:40 p.m., Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN, tells CNN.

The pedestrian gate at 42nd Street remains closed for the time being, as the NYPD conducts cleanup operations, however, the gate is expected to be opened soon, he said.

All UNHQ occupants were advised to resume their normal functions, according to an internal message from U.N. Security.