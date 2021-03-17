A significant tornado outbreak is expected to hit in multiple waves across the Southeast

(CNN) — A significant tornado outbreak is expected to hit much of the U.S. Southeast in multiple waves Wednesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center, which issued a rare “high risk” level warning.

Long-track, intense tornadoes are expected to begin in parts of Louisiana and Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon and then spread eastward and peak at night in Mississippi and Alabama, the center said. Atmospheric conditions across the region make this threat for tornadoes as bad as it gets.

Three million people are under this high level threat, and in all, about 45 million people are under a severe weather threat from the storms and could see tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds. Adding to the concern is that nighttime tornadoes can be more dangerous given that people are sleeping and may be unprepared to take immediate shelter.

The risk level for tornadoes and severe storms was raised to the highest possible level — 5 out of 5 — a rare incident, the center says. The last such high risk was issued in May 2019 when the central Plains were hit with dozens of tornadoes and flash flooding.

As of midday Wednesday, a line of severe storms was moving into western Louisiana and Arkansas, prompting three separate tornado watches through the early afternoon.

Individual supercells will begin to develop ahead of that main line of storms from central Mississippi into central Alabama. This will be the most dangerous part of the outbreak, the center said, as these storms typically have the greatest potential to produce long-track, intense tornadoes.

A “particularly dangerous situation,” or PDS, tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama and Mississippi until Wednesday evening, according to the Storm Prediction Center. A PDS tornado watch is issued when the forecaster has high confidence that multiple strong or violent tornadoes (EF2 or higher) will occur in the watch area.

The main line of storms is then expected to continue eastward through Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama through the evening. It will eventually reach Georgia in the overnight hours and then the Carolinas on Thursday.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado, while a tornado warning is more immediate and means one has been sighted or may be happening.

Storms could be a ‘life-threatening event’

The National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, warned that “strong to violent tornadoes are expected.” Some areas are at a high risk of violent long-track tornadoes, damaging winds of over 80 mph as well as tennis ball-sized hail, the service said.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency warned the storms could be a “dangerous and life-threatening event.”

The areas threatened Wednesday are no strangers to the danger. The last level 5 risk for Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Alabama came on April 27, 2011, in an outbreak that featured the most tornadoes in one day (170+) and killed over 300 people, the deadliest tornado day in 75 years.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency, saying in a statement Tuesday she did so “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Projections are showing that this will likely be a widespread event, with some of the most severe weather anticipated late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning,” Ivey said in a statement.

“Please make preparations now in the event your area is impacted in some way. I will continue keeping a close eye on the system and encourage every Alabamian to do the same,” the governor added.

Other officials also urged residents of the state to prepare.

“Ensure you have multiple ways to receive warnings,” the weather service in Mobile wrote on Twitter. “Also have a plan on a safe place to go should a warning be issued. Please, do NOT focus on the exact risk level. Everybody in the region needs to be prepared for significant severe weather!”