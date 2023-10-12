A winning ticket sold in California nabs an estimated $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for weeks and stands at an estimated $1.73 billion for Wednesday night's drawing./Wilfredo Lee/AP

(CNN) — A single ticket sold in California scored the second-largest jackpot in Powerball and US lottery history during Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Powerball.

The winning numbers are 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10. The ticket to snag the estimated $1.73 billion life-changing prize was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, California, roughly 70 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the California Lottery.

A player matching all six numbers Wednesday to nab the jackpot may choose between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.73 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $756.6 million, both before taxes, Powerball said earlier on its website.

At the time of Wednesday night’s drawing, final ticket sales increased the grand prize. Powerball prizes in California operate on a pari-mutuel system, meaning the final prize payout amount changes based on ticket sales and number of winners and may not match prizes posted on Powerball’s website, the state lottery noted.

A portion of the sales goes toward public services and programs supported by lotteries nationwide, according to Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director.

“If you bought a Powerball ticket during this jackpot run, please know that a portion of that ticket will stay in your home state to make it a better place to live,” Svitko said in a statement released Thursday by Powerball.

The California Lottery raised more than $100 million for public education as the Powerball jackpot continued to increase since it was last won over the summer. More than 130 million Powerball tickets were sold in the state during this lottery sequence, the California Lottery said. And for every $2 ticket told, about 80 cents go toward supporting public school funding, the state lottery said.

Wednesday’s lucky winner clutched the Powerball jackpot on its 36th drawing since the previous win in July, defying slim odds. The chance to win the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball said. The drawing also marked the first time in Powerball’s history that back-to-back cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes, Powerball said.

And the Golden State seems to be on a pretty lucky trend: The last time a player hit the Powerball jackpot was also in California, where when a single ticket snatched $1.08 billion prize in July. The state is also home to the largest Powerball jackpot win in the game’s history. A ticket won a record $2.04 billion in November 2022.

Wednesday made other people rich, too.

Two tickets sold in Arizona and Pennsylvania won $2 million each after matching the first five numbers and purchasing the prize multiplier feature, Powerball said in the news release. Another 121 tickets won $50,000 prizes, and 24 tickets won $100,000 prizes.