AAA forecasts record-breaking Thanksgiving travel

FILE - In this image made with a long exposure, motor vehicles move along Interstate 76 ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. More than 55 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving this year. And while misery loves company, there are some steps travelers can take to improve the experience. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving travel is expected to hit an all-time high this year, according to a new report released by AAA.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday of the year for travel, and we are expecting to set new records across the board,” said Christina Griffiths, spokesperson for AAA Hoosier Motor Club. “In Indiana, the number of people traveling for Thanksgiving has increased each year since 2020. This year, we expect to surpass pre-pandemic numbers by nearly 100,000.”

AAA’s holiday travel forecast for this year includes the Tuesday before and the Monday after Thanksgiving Day, aiming to capture the full volume of travelers.

Analysts predict a rise in travel across various modes, with air travel in Indiana up 11% compared to 2019, and international flights increasing by 23%.

However, the majority of travelers are expected to drive, encouraged by lower-than-usual gas prices.

“There’s a good chance we could see the national average fall below $3 a gallon for the first time since 2021,” Griffiths said. “Here in Indiana, we’ve seen a steady decline in prices since August and expect that trend to continue in the coming weeks.”

INRIX, a provider of transportation data, warns that the heaviest traffic is likely to occur on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

For those planning to drive, AAA recommends hitting the road on Thanksgiving Day itself, when highways and interstates are typically less congested.