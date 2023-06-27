AAA predicts record-breaking July 4 travel weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 50 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the July 4 holiday weekend, according to the American Automobile Association.

Domestic travel over the long weekend will increase by 2.1 million people compared to 2022.

“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said. “What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer. Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand.”

AAA estimates most people will travel by car this weekend. The best time to travel on Friday is before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

It will likely take about 5 hours and 30 minutes to travel from Chicago to Indianapolis via Interstate 65 on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

AAA recommends travelers use traffic apps and notifications to see where they might be delayed.