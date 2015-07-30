ACCO Brands recalls magnetic dry erase boards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ACCO brand has issued a recall for their quarter magnetic and dry erase boards

The company says the sharp metal edges on the back of the boards can become exposed when the they are removed from a mounted location causing a risk for a laceration hazard.

Eight styles of the Quartet magnetic and dry erase boards are included in the recall. They include calendar styles and boards with a combination of push pins.

The company says the boards were sold between January 2005 and December 2013.

