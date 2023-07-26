Actor Kevin Spacey cleared of all charges of sexual assault

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury is expected to start deliberating in the case of actor Kevin Spacey, who has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual and indecent assault. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

London (CNN) — A London jury has found Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey not guilty of nine counts of sexual assault against four men.

The Hollywood star, 64, had faced historical sex offense charges that allegedly took place between 2004 and 2013, during which time Spacey served as artistic director at London’s Old Vic theater. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Justice Mark Wall had sent the jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court out to consider its verdicts on Monday at 12.45 p.m. local time.

After 12 hours and 26 minutes of deliberation across three days, the jury returned on Wednesday and delivered its verdict that Spacey was not guilty on all counts.

Spacey has won two Academy Awards for his roles in “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty.” He has returned to acting in recent years after leaving “House of Cards.” The actor starred in the Netflix series for five seasons before being fired in 2017 over allegations of misconduct on and off the set.

Last year, a New York jury found him not liable for battery on allegations he picked up actor Anthony Rapp and laid on top of him after a party in 1986.