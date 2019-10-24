Adults charged after kids found living in ankle-deep trash with 245 animals

EDGEWATER, Fla. (WISH) — Three adults face charges after three children were found living in a home with ankle-deep trash and 245 animals.

WESH reports that the home included 175 mice and rats that police believe were being bred to sell to snake owners.

Greg Nelson and his wife Susan Nelson face charges in the case. WESH reports that their girlfriend Melissa Hamilton will be charged as well. The trio face charges of child abuse and animal cruelty.

The girls, ages 10 and younger, were living in the home when discovered on Sunday.

Police say the home reeked of urine and feces. The home was covered in rotting food and flies.

An animal shelter has taken in the animals, which were covered in fleas. Some were starving and had mange.

The animals included dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters, birds, reptiles and a hedgehog.

Police say the children have been turned over to a family member.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.