Aide arrested after bringing gun to US Capitol complex

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 2: The U.S. Capitol stands at sunset on December 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. With a deadline at midnight on Friday, Congressional leaders are working to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government and avoid a government shutdown. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(CNN) — The Longworth House Office Building of the US Capitol complex was put on a shelter-in-place order after a Capitol staffer brought a gun into the building, multiple sources told CNN.

United States Capitol Police said in a statement this morning that officers “spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the x-ray screen” and the man, who was identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Allsbrooks, was tracked down four minutes later and arrested. USCP said he is a staffer with the House Chief Administrative Office.

He is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license, according to the statement.

“This case remains under investigation and the Department is looking into what happened before, during and after those four minutes,” the statement read.

Security at the US Capitol complex has been scrutinized in the months following the January 6 insurrection. While Capitol police have described a list of significant changes to their operations, including wider intelligence sharing efforts, more trainings, and better coordination for events, the Capitol Police Inspector General noted the department has much work ahead to ensure the total safety of the Capitol Complex.

This incident occurred just hours before President Joe Biden was set to visit the US Capitol Thursday to attend a tribute ceremony for the late US Sen. Bob Dole, who is lying in state in the Rotunda.