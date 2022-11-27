National

Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees

by: Associated Press
(AP) — Cleaning fees are one-time charges that Airbnb hosts can tack on to the nightly rate.

They’ve become a pain point for many travelers because cleaning fees can be exorbitantly high in some cases and are not shown in search results.

Airbnb aims to make them more transparent by adding a search filter for total booking cost and requiring hosts to put cleaning requirements — like stripping the beds or taking out trash — on the listing.

These new features may help customers make more informed decisions when booking and incentivize hosts to lower or forgo cleaning fees altogether.

