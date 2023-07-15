Alabama woman missing after calling 911 to report child walking on interstate

HOOVER, Ala. (WISH) — Alabama officials are searching for a 25-year-old woman who went missing Thursday after calling 911 and a relative to report a child walking on the interstate.

According to police, Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Thursday to report a child walking on I-459 south in Hoover, Alabama. After calling 911, Russell called a relative to tell them she was stopping to check on the child.

Officers with the Hoover Police Department arrived to the scene and located Russell’s vehicle and some of her possessions, but didn’t locate Russell or the child. According to police, a witness reported seeing a gray vehicle and a man near the area where Russell disappeared, but no further information was provided.

According to police, the relative that spoke to Russell on the phone said they “heard her scream through the phone” before her disappearance. Russell’s family believe Russell was intentionally lured out of the car and abducted.

The Hoover Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Russell’s disappearance to contact detectives at this link.

Police describe Russell as 5 feet 4 inches tall and between 150 – 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes. An anonymous donor is offering $20,000 toward the reward for Russell’s safe return, along with the $5,000 raised by CrimeStoppers.