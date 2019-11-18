Alaskan city sees heat and snowfall records in single day

PALMER, ALASKA – SEPTEMBER 07: The Matanuska glacier is seen on September 07, 2019 near Palmer, Alaska. Some studies show that as global temperatures rise, Alaska’s 19,000 glaciers will lose between 30% and 50% of their mass by the end of the century. Scientists continue to investigate what this means to the environment as well as the rising level of the oceans. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaskans have experienced both a record high temperature and a record amount of snowfall in the same day.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the Municipality of Anchorage saw snowfall of more than a foot Saturday after tying a temperature record set in 1967.

The National Weather Service says the city tied the high-temperature record by reaching 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7.2 Celsius) around 3 a.m.

The weather service says southeast winds blew warm air into the city before the winds subsided, temperatures dropped and snow fell.

Snow levels at the weather service’s office broke the 1958 record of 8.3 inches (21 centimeters) by 1/10th of an inch.

Officials say the snow varied from 5 inches (13 centimeters) in the city to more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) in nearby Eagle River.