Albertsons scraps merger with Kroger, sues for ‘willful breach of contract’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Albertsons has scrapped its merger with Kroger, saying Wednesday that it “failed to overcome government objections to the deal.”

Albertsons filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery for “willful breach of contact” and “breach of the covenant of good faith,” according to a statement from the supermarket chain.

A federal judge in Oregon blocked Kroger’s proposed $25 billion deal with Albertson’s on Tuesday, ruling that the largest merger in U.S. supermarket history would “limit competition and harm consumers.” A short time later, a state judge in Washington delivered a similar ruling.

The merger, announced in 2022, would have combined the fifth and tenth largest retailers in the country, creating a mega-chain with more than 700,000 workers and over 5,000 stores nationwide.