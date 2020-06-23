Aldi recalls bagged garden salad over possible parasite infection

Awoman and child walk June 5, 2017, from Aldi food market, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(WISH) –Aldi groceries have pulled a bagged salad from the shelves of some Indiana stores as a precautionary measure due to a possible parasitic infection.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration shared the voluntary recall of Fresh Express’ Little Salad Bar Garden Salad.

Cyclospora infection, or cyclosporiasis, can cause severe diarrhea, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The recall affects all product codes of the salad with “use by” dates from May 16 to July 4. The bagged salad was distributed in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin between May 1 and June 19.

Customers should discard the salad immediately. Questions can be directed to the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays at (800) 242-5472.

Aldi said in the FDA announcement that it “sincerely regrets any inconvenience and concern this voluntary recall may cause.”