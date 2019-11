(WISH) – A contestant on “Jeopardy” nearly brought host Alex Trebek to tears.

It happened Monday after Trebek shared he was reentering treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Trebek had announced his diagnosis in March.

During the “Final Jeopardy” round, Trebek had asked the contestants for their answers but when he got to Dhruv Gaur, he paused.

Gaur said on Twitter he was glad he got to say what everybody at the tournament was thinking.